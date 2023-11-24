Find bargains and help your community during Small Business Saturday

Preservation Resource Center

From a favorite restaurant for a celebratory dinner, the bookstore that always delivers on binge-worthy reads to the boutique with perfect gifts — independent, local shops and restaurants help make New Orleans unique.

On Saturday (Nov. 25), StayLocal and its member businesses — independent, local shops, restaurants and seasonal markets — will celebrate Small Business Saturday in commercial corridors in neighborhoods throughout Greater New Orleans. The majority of these businesses are in Uptown neighborhoods.

Falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a national shopping event dedicated to celebrating and supporting local businesses. Participating businesses will host events, add festive atmospheres and special deals to the expert service, hand-selected goods and local flavor which New Orleans retailers are known for.

Small business drives economic growth, StayLocal notes. Every dollar spent at a locally owned, independent business returns two to three times more dollars back into the community, compared with a dollar spent at an out-of-state chain store. These dollars recirculate through the local economy, creating opportunity and building community wealth.

A map of participating businesses is available here, and more information can be found on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.

