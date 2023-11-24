Find bargains and help your community during Small Business Saturday

From a favorite restaurant for a celebratory dinner, the bookstore that always delivers on binge-worthy reads to the boutique with perfect gifts — independent, local shops and restaurants help make New Orleans unique.
On Saturday (Nov. 25), StayLocal and its member businesses — independent, local shops, restaurants and seasonal markets — will celebrate Small Business Saturday in commercial corridors in neighborhoods throughout Greater New Orleans. The majority of these businesses are in Uptown neighborhoods.
Falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a national shopping event dedicated to celebrating and supporting local businesses. Participating businesses will host events, add festive atmospheres and special deals to the expert service, hand-selected goods and local flavor which New Orleans retailers are known for.
Small business drives economic growth, StayLocal notes. Every dollar spent at a locally owned, independent business returns two to three times more dollars back into the community, compared with a dollar spent at an out-of-state chain store. These dollars recirculate through the local economy, creating opportunity and building community wealth.
A map of participating businesses is available here, and more information can be found on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.
Here are some of the participating Uptown businesses:
-
-
- Africa Love Store, 3110 Magazine St.
- Ashé Cultural Arts Center/Efforts of Grace, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-569-9070
- Bayou Yacht Club @Home Malone, 4610 Magazine Street, 504-491-2545
- Blue Cypress Books, 8126 Oak St., 504-352-0096 Brady’s Wine Warehouse, 1029 Oretha Castle Haley, 504-662-1488
-
- CR Coffee Shop, 3618 Magazine St., 504-355-6418
- Dirty Coast Press, 5415 Magazine St., 504-324-3745
- Elevate Decor and Gifts, 3119 Magazine St., 504-669-5109
- FAIT Collective, 3822 Magazine St.
- Happy Raptor Distilling, 1512 Robert C Blakes Sr. Dr., 504-654-6516
- Jack Rose, 2031 St Charles Ave., 504-323-1500
- Lionheart Prints, 3312 Magazine, 504-267-5299
- Magic Box Toys, 5508 Magazine, 504-899-0117
- Marion Cage, 3807 Magazine, 504-891-8848
- Miel Brewery, 405 6th St.
- Miette, 2038 Magazine, 504-522-2883
- Miss Claudia’s Vintage Clothing and Costumes, 4204 Magazine, 504-897-6310, 504-259-8787
- NOLA Boards, 4228 Magazine, 504-435-1485, 504-516-2601
- NOLA Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-613-7727
- Octavia Books, 513 Octavia St., 504-899-7323
- Orient Expressed, 3446 Magazine St.
- Petite Rouge Cafe Camionette, 3146 Calhoun, 504-520-9688, 504-520-9688
-
- ricRACK, 1927 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, 504-218-5205
- Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-569-0405
- The Bead Shop, 4612 Magazine St. 504-895-6161
- The Good Shop, 1114 Josephine, 504-264-2478
- Vintage Green Review, 3530 Magazine, 504-484-9975
- Windowsill Pies, 4714 Freret St., 504-381-4953
-