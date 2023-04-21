Earth Day is Cleanup Day in these Uptown neighborhoods

Uptown Messenger file photo

Earth Day (Saturday, April 22) is Cleanup Day across Uptown neighborhoods in Council District B.

The District B Cleanup Day, organized by Councilwoman Lesli Harris’ office, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and depends on volunteer efforts by neighborhood residents.

According to the District B office, Cleanup Day as part of an ongoing effort to improve the quality of life and public safety for District B residents and businesses.

Fourteen neighborhood groups across the Uptown will serve as hosts, each with a designated meeting point (listed below) and a walking route where volunteers will collect trash.

Harris’ office will provide gloves, trash bags and water to each of the locations, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own equipment.

The New Orleans Police Department, the Department of Sanitation and neighborhood associations, as well as city and community partners supplying materials, are aiding in the event.

Residents are encouraged to spend Saturday morning — even just an hour or two — beautifying their neighborhood and meeting their neighbors.

Pre-registration is not required. Just find your neighborhood in the list below and show up at the listed address at 9 a.m.

Bouligny

Meet Up Location: Laurence Square, 900 Napoleon Avenue

Broadmoor

Meet Up Location: Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 South Broad Street

Central City

Meet Up Location: Keller Community Center, 1814 Magnolia Street

Delachaise

Meet Up Location: The front parking lot entrance of Crocker Prep, in front of the covered parking area at the intersection of Lasalle and Marengo.

Downtown Development District

Meet Up Location: Mississippi River Heritage Park, Intersection of South Peters Street and John Churchill Chase Street

Faubourg Delachaise

Meet Up Location: WRBH 88.3 FM – Reading Radio For the Blind & Print Impaired, 3606 Magazine Street

Faubourg Delassize

Meet Up Location: Christ Church Cathedral, 2919 St Charles Avenue, (back parking lot across from 2915 Carondelet Street)

Freret

Meet Up Location: Freret Market, 4421 Freret Street

Garden District

Meet Up Location: McDonogh Zachery Park, 1500 Toledano Street

Hoffman Triangle

Meet Up Location: Pleasant Zion Baptist Church, 3317 Toledano Street