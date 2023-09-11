City takes down live oaks in front of Sophie B. Wright, WWL reports

Sophie B. Wright Charter School, 1426 Napoleon Ave., in 2019.

Half a dozen oak trees in front of Sophie B. Wright Charter School along Napoleon Avenue were cut down Saturday (Sept. 9) after years of decline linked to damage from 2014 construction work and a termite infestation, WWL-TV reported.

The trees’ removal came after trees across the city, including a live oak on South Carrollton Avenue, came down in last week’s rainstorms and after a large limb fell on a Sophie B. Wright school bus, WWL’s Rachel Handley reported. The city’s Parks & Parkways Department told Handley the trees on Napoleon will be replaced.

