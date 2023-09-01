City officials cut the ribbon on completed Central City roadway project

Mayor's Office photo

City and officials gathered in Central City on Thursday (Sept. 31) to mark the completion of a road construction project.

The $10.8 million 15-block Central City Group A Roadway Project began in September 2020 with an exploratory excavation. At the time, city officials said the construction costs would total $9.1 million and the work would be completed in the fall of 2021.

The scope of work included replacing damaged underground water and drainage lines; repaving the roadway; replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons; and installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections. The roadway has been re-surfaced with concrete and asphalt, and repairs were made to any damaged curbs, sidewalks and driveway aprons.