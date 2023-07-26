Armed robbery victim dies; teenage suspect faces murder charge

A Hoffman Triangle shooting victim died of his wounds Saturday (July 22), and a teenager jailed in that shooting now faces a murder charge in his death.

Police found Kenneth Allen with a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of Second Street at about 12:45 a.m. on July 11. He was unresponsive, and Emergency Medical Services brought him to a hospital. He died 11 days later at 57.

On July 18, the NOPD arrested 19-year-old Cody McClairen in connection with two shootings committed just days apart in the Hoffman Triangle, including Allen’s shooting. The charges indicate that both shootings were committed during an armed robbery.

McClairen remained jailed on Wednesday (July 26). His bail was set at $130,000 at the time of his arrest and raised to $630,000 on July 23, after Allen died and one count of second-degree murder was added to his list of charges.

A hearing is set for Friday (July 28) to determine whether McClairen is considered dangerous enough to be held without bail, Sheriff’s Office records show.

In addition to Allen’s shooting death and robbery, McClairen faces charges in a carjacking and shooting. The incident occurred July 8 at about 4:30 a.m. on First Street and South Roman. The shooting left a man injured.

NOPD Sixth District detectives and NOPD Special Operations Division units determined that McClairen matched descriptions obtained during their investigations of the two incidents. McClairen was apprehended July 18 while running from police. He was found to be in illegal possession of a handgun, police said.

In the July 8 incident, McClairen was booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, armed robbery, use of a firearm in an armed robbery and carjacking.

In the July 11 incident that resulted in Allen’s death, the 19-year-old faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree battery, illegal carrying of a weapon and armed robbery.

He faces a life sentence without benefit of parole on the second-degree murder charge alone.

Anyone with additional information on the homicide incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300. Anyone with additional information on the shooting incident is urged to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.