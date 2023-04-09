Water main breaks near Audubon and Cohn; residents lose water during holiday

Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans were responding Sunday (April 9) to a 30-inch water main break on Audubon and Cohn streets.

Crews began isolating the break to repair the line mid-day on Sunday. Once the valves are closed water lines are isolated to begin the repairs, the Sewerage & Water Board expects water will be out on Cohn Street from South Johnson to Adams and Audubon Street from Willow to Claiborne Avenue.

The following streets were closed on Sunday afternoon:

– Cohn is closed from Broadway to Audubon

– Audubon Street closed from Panola to Hickory

– Hickory closed from Audubon to Broadway

Residents who had lower than normal water pressure should get full water pressure back once the valves near the break are closed. S&WB is checking water pressure levels to see if a precautionary boil water advisory is necessary.

Full water pressure will be restored after the repair is made. Residents are asked to call call 504-52-WATER immediately if they see water emergencies, experience a drop in pressure, or may have experienced damage due to the water main break.

See the S&WB Twitter feed for updates.