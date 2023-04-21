Three teens arrested in string of armed robberies

A 17- and two 16-year-olds were arrested Wednesday (April 19) for two attempted armed robberies in the Uptown area and one armed robbery near City Park.

The New Orleans Police Department determined the teens had gone on a robbery spree targeting women.

In the first robbery, a 65-year-old woman was retrieving items out of her white 2004 BMW on the 1100 block of City Park Avenue when she was approached by two male teenagers, shortly after 10 a.m.

One was armed with a handgun and demanded her keys. She complied and the robbers fled in her vehicle, followed by a shiny blue Honda.

Later that morning, at 11:30 a.m., a 53-year-old woman was approached on the 1300 block of Octavia Street by two male teens. They displayed a handgun and demanded her car keys.

The victim attempted to comply but gave them the wrong keys. After failing to steal the car, they fled in a blue Honda.

In the third incident, a woman, 47, was sitting in her vehicle on the 4200 block of Carondelet Street at 2:18 p.m. when a teen approached her driver’s side window and two of the other teens came to the passenger’s side window.

The robbers began to tap on her car windows with handguns, pull the door handles, and demand her purse.

The woman then pressed her horn, and the robbers fled in a blue Honda.

Later that day, NOPD’s Violent Crime Abatement Investigative Team and officers from the Second, Third and Sixth Districts located a vehicle in the Third District matching the description of the blue Honda in each of the incidents.

Shortly after, officers arrested the three teens after being seen exiting the vehicle, two of which had firearms.

Two of the teens were booked on charges of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, while all three were booked with resisting an officer. NOPD said more charges are expected to occur.