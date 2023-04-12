S&WB lifts boil water advisory for all Uptown areas

www.swbno.org

From the Sewerage & Water Board

Crews continue to work to repair a water main break of a 30-inch water line at Audubon and Cohn, which was installed in 1905. All residents in the affected area now have water through temporary lines and in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health, the Sewerage & Water Board reports, and the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for all customers.

A map of the affected areas can be found here: www.swbno.org/News/ BoilWater

Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.

As part of the repair to the 30-inch water main, crews need to install an additional temporary water valve to isolate the section that needs to be repaired. The contractor reported on Wednesday morning (April 12) that the water flow from the break is sufficiently high that a bypass line will be needed to safely install the second temporary valve. Because of this additional work, the repair may extend into the week of April 17, depending on weather conditions.

Once this full closure is achieved and the line is fully isolated, full repairs to the 30-inch water main can begin. A select few customers may remain on temporary water service until that time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. There are also no-parking signs posted on Cohn St. from Broadway Ave. to Pine Street to ensure that crews and equipment have access to the area.

Boil water advisories are issued out of an abundance of caution whenever the water pressure drops below 20 psi.

If you are experiencing very low or no water pressure, or witness a water or sewer emergency, please call 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837) and choose your language option (1 for English) and 1 for emergencies.