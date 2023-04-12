Sewerage & Water Board lifts boil water advisory for some areas

www.swbno.org

Crews continue to work to repair a water main break of a 30-inch water line at Audubon and Cohn; records show the water line was installed in 1905. All residents in the affected area now have water through temporary lines.

In consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health, the Sewerage & Water Board has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for customers on Audubon Street from Spruce to Claiborne.

The following households are still under precautionary boil water advisory, but samples have been collected and testing is underway:

Cohn St. from Lowerline St. to the dead-end past Audubon St. Also includes three addresses on Broadway Ave. fed off the Cohn line: 1900, 1901 and 1837 Broadway Ave.

Audubon St. from Spruce to Cohn St.

Audubon Blvd. from Hickory Street to Claiborne Ave.

S. Johnson St. from Calhoun St. to the Tulane property line

A map of the affected areas can be found here: www.swbno.org/News/ BoilWater

Testing has begun in other areas and Water Board will notify residents when the advisory is lifted. Test results generally take 24 hours to achieve.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

As part of the repair to the 30-inch water main, crews need to install a second temporary water valve to isolate the section that needs to be repaired. In tandem with the work that has been ongoing since Sunday morning, this specialized contractor has begun work on this portion of the repair.

They now anticipate this work may extend into Thursday or Friday, depending on weather. Once this full closure is achieved and the line is fully isolated, full repairs to the 30-inch water main can begin.

Permanent water service will then be restored and traffic will be reopened at all intersections with the exception of Audubon St. and Cohn.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

S&WB also asks that residents on parked on Cohn from Broadway Ave. to Pine St. move their cars. There are no-parking signs posted where crews will need access.

Tips for a precautionary boil water advisory

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504-529-2837).

Instructions for boiling water

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Please review general and LDH recommendations for managing a boil water advisory at ready.nola.gov/plan/boil- water