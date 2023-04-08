Pigeon Town Steppers to hit the streets for Easter Sunday

Uptown Messenger file photo

Easter Sunday afternoon belongs to the Pigeon Town Steppers. The social aid and pleasure club will take it to the streets of Fountainbleu, Hollygrove, Leonidas (Pigeon Town) and Carrollton on Sunday (April 8) from 1 to 5 p.m.

Da Truth Brass Band and Sporty Brass Band will provide the soundtrack and inspiration for the dancers.

The Steppers take a meandering path, leading followers through Uptown side streets. See the route below.

“We go down the back streets on purpose because we want the older people who can’t follow the second-line to watch us,” club member Joe Henry said in 2020 interview conducted for The Neighborhood Story Project. “We get a lot of feedback from the neighborhood people that they like that we passed.”

The route:

START Jazz It Up Bar, 4201 Washington Ave.

Continue down Washington to Earhart Blvd.

Turn left on Earhart to Broadway

Turn left on Broadway to Fig St.

STOP The Garden.

Continue down Earhart Blvd. to Monroe St.

Turn left on Monroe St.

Continue down Monroe to Apple St.

STOP E&C Lounge, 8639 Apple St.

Continue down Monroe St. to Claiborne Ave.

Turn left on Claiborne to Carrollton Ave.

Turn right on Carrollton to Hickory St.

Turn left on Hickory to Adams St.

STOP Graveyard (Remembering the Ones We Lost).

Continue down Adams to Green St.

Turn right on Green to Carrollton Ave.

Turn right on Carrollton to Willow St.

Turn right on Willow to Dante St.

STOP Pop Up Boys. Continue down Willow St. to Leonidas St.

Turn right on Leonidas to Hickory St.

Turn left on Hickory to Eagle St.

DISBAND Merry-Go-Round

Traffic will be restricted along the route depicted below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event.

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.