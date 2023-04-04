No-fee Jazz Fest tickets available for one day at Tipitina’s

Paul Broussard photo

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is holding a one-day sale of no-fee tickets at Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave., on Saturday (April 8) from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Announced Monday (April 4) on the WWOZ website, this opportunity for locals gives Jazz Fest fans a chance to purchase tickets in person, without online processing fees.

Only the $85 single-day advance tickets will be sold. Weekend passes, VIP options and other packages will not be available at this venue. And in line with Jazz Fest’s new cashless policy, payment must be with a credit card.

WWOZ 90.7 FM, a community radio station, is owned by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, according to the Jazz Fest website. When it first hit the airwaves in 1980, it broadcast from above Tip’s.

There will also be limited supplies of official 2023 Jazz Fest merchandise, as well as Tipitina’s merchandise.