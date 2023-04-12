Letters from a Father: Easter Sunday & Spring Renewal (sponsored)

Dear, Son:

Seeing your joy when we attend church and your good, spirited interactions with the church members is always excellent. I love to see you sing and clap your hands, as I do when the church choir is singing, or even say, “Amen”! after the pastor has finished praying. It’s truly a delight to see you enjoy Easter Sunday Service. As you’re learning, we as a people and country use the Holy Week to take a moment from our hectic lives for family, fellowship, friendship, prayer, and reflection.

I believe in the power to transform hope into possibility and opportunity. For me, prayer and reflection are what Holy Week is all about. As a result, I never fail to get a renewed sense of hope and possibility when I attend church on Easter Sunday.

I agree with His Holiness Pope Francis in his Easter Sunday Mass message about the extraordinary sacrifice of Jesus Christ, our Savior, when he said Easter should motivate all Christians to “leave behind our sense of defeat, to roll away the stone of the tombs in which we often imprison our hope, and to look with confidence to the future, for Christ is risen and has changed the direction of history.”

“Good Friday may occupy the throne for a day,” Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. once preached, “but ultimately, it must give way to the triumphant beat of the drums of Easter.” The drums beat the rhythm of renewal and redemption, goodness and grace, hope and love. So, Easter is our affirmation that there are better days ahead and also a reminder that it is on us, the living, to keep the faith.

Lastly, son, we celebrate our risen Savior’s magnificent glory on Easter Sunday. Indeed, I pray that you will continue to maintain your joy, good spirit, and compassion. I pray that you will continue to make every day brighter. I pray that you will grow to keep the faith. And most of all, remember that all good things do not come to an end because scripture tells us, “The Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.” Love you!

Christopher A. Etienne, Sr.’s passion for public service comes from a deeply held desire to impact the lives of others while transforming his community. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was taught at an early age the significance of service, community strength, quality education, and the principles of social justice.

In June 2022, Mr. Etienne was appointed the Director of Community and Governmental Affairs at NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS). In this capacity, he is responsible for increasing public engagement and confidence in the school system.

Before joining NOLA-PS, Mr. Etienne served as a Legislative Aide to the former U.S. Representative Cedric L. Richmond and U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu, both of Louisiana and U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes of Connecticut. In these roles, he was responsible for analyzing and drafting legislation that serves the common good, promotes racial equity, and supports economic mobility and opportunity for children and families of all backgrounds, especially the most vulnerable.

Mr. Etienne earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science, with a concentration in Black Politics and a minor in Public Policy, from Howard University in Washington, D.C., and obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). He was also selected to the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) Class of 2023.