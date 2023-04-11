Boil water advisory in effect during water main repair

Sewerage & Water Board

Sewerage & Water Board crews are continuing repair work on a water main break on a 30-inch water line at Audubon and Cohn. The water main had been installed in 1905.

Residents on the impacted blocks were notified by door knocking and community canvassing. Most residents in the affected area now have water through temporary lines.

There are customers that are still without water services on South Johnson and Calhoun streets. Crews will work continuously until all have water service.

If you are experiencing low or no water pressure, call 504-52-WATER, choose your language option (1 for English) and press 1 for Emergencies.

In consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health, there is a small portion of Uptown near the repair under precautionary boil water advisory. Crews have placed flyers on each household affected by the precautionary boil water advisory.

This includes the following households:

• Cohn St. from Lowerline St. to the dead-end past Audubon St.

• Three addresses on Broadway that feed off the Cohn line: 1900, 1901 and 1837 Broadway

• Audubon St. from Claiborne Ave. to Cohn St.

• Audubon Blvd. from Hickory Street to Claiborne Ave.

• S. Johnson St. from Calhoun St. to the Tulane property line

Samples are being collected on Audubon from Spruce to Claiborne Avenue. The S&WB will notify residents once water quality testing has begun. Test results generally take 24 hours to achieve.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

As part of the repair to the 30-inch water main, crews need to install new temporary water valves to isolate the section that needs to be repaired.

In tandem with the work that has been ongoing since Sunday morning, this specialized contractor will begin work on this portion of the repair Tuesday morning (April 11); however, the work may extend into Wednesday. Once this full closure is achieved and the line is fully isolated, full repairs to the 30-inch water main can begin.

Water will continue to flow in the area until this full closure can be made. Currently, the intersection of Broadway and Cohn is closed. There is also water flowing on Spruce and Cohn in the area of the repair. As work progresses, roads in the area may open and close, but residents will have access to their homes. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY TIPS:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

The S&WB will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504-529-2837).

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER:

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Please review general and LDH recommendations for managing a boil water advisory here.