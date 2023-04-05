Audubon Zoo mourns the death of Huey the sea lion

Audubon Nature Institute

Audubon Zoo is mourning the death of Huey, one of its California sea lions. Huey died of complications of acute renal failure despite heroic efforts by Audubon’s hospital and sea lion teams and a generous donation of time, equipment and expertise from MedVet of New Orleans.

Huey came to Audubon when he was 2 years old after he was found stranded off the coast of California and rehabilitated at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. He arrived in New Orleans with Roux, a female sea lion. The two were often seen swimming and playing together.

Huey was a beloved ambassador at Audubon Zoo and was the loudest of the zoo’s sea lions. His care team as well as guests enjoyed seeing him lounging around in his crab pool or sleeping in ice that he was given to play with.

California sea lions live 15 to 20 years in the wild, and average 25 to 30 years in human care. Huey was 10 years old.