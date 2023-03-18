The wild, wild creation: This Sunday is Super Sunday

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

This Sunday (March 19) is Uptown’s Super Sunday, when masking Indians gather in Central City.

The procession and festival give the public a chance to witness the Mardi Gras Indians — when the Indians come out on Mardi Gras Day, there is no map (like the one below) and no set time. Super Sunday also gives the tribes another chance to show off their magnificent hand-sewn suits.

The Uptown event, the largest and most popular of the three Super Sunday parades, is organized by the Mardi Gras Indian Council and takes place on the third Sunday in March, generally the Sunday closest to St. Joseph’s Day. This year it is actually on St. Joseph’s Day.

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

The free festival is held in and around A.L. Davis Park with food and drink vendors and live music. The strut begins and ends at the park (see the route below).

The Indians will be joined by brass bands, social aid and pleasure clubs and the N’awlins Dawlins Baby Dolls for the procession, when the tribes vie to out-dance and out-chant each other.

A.L. Davis Park will have two stages: an Indian stage and an R&B stage. For the first time, this year’s Super Sunday will feature a block party with DJs near the Dew Drop Inn on LaSalle Street.

Mardi Gras Indian Council

The second-line clubs taking part include the Young Men Olympians, Lady Buckjumpers and Prince of Wales. They’ll be dancing to brass bands including the Big 6, Hot 8, Keep It Rollin’, and Rechelle and the ReGeneration.

Other entertainers include Greg Stafford, BRW, Keedy Black and Lucky Lou, plus a host of DJs: Captain Chales, Jubilee, Maniac and Slick Leo.

The festival starts around noon on Sunday at A.L. Davis Park, 2699 LaSalle St.

The parade will commence at 1 p.m. along this route:

START: LaSalle Street & Washington Avenue

Proceed down LaSalle

Left on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (against traffic)

Left on South Claiborne Avenue (against traffic)

Left on Washington

END: Washington & LaSalle