Renegade Artists Collective pops up on Oretha Castle Haley

The Renegade Artists Collective will open their fourth exhibition, “Traditions and Transformations,” on Friday (March 10) at The Building on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

The exhibit will also be open throughout the weekend (March 11–12).

The 15 artists, nationally and internationally known, who make up the Renegade Artists Collective, are all based in Louisiana. Erin Lee Antonak, former multidisciplinary arts curator at the Contemporary Arts Center is a guest artist for this show.

The opening evening will also include live music performed by Raphael Bas & Harmonouche and a cash bar.

The members of the Renegade Artist Collective are sculptor Kim Bernadas, mixed-media artist Audra Kohout, painter Cheryl Anne Grace, photographer Chris Granger, multidisciplinary artist Nurhan Gokturk, painter Michael Guidry, painter Saskia Ozols, painter Jacques Soulas, painter and sculptor Sarah Nelson, painter Erin McNutt, glass artist Carlos Zervigon, painter Herb Roe, painter and sculptor Clifton Webb, mixed-media artist Anita Cooke and mixed-media artist Mary Jane Parker.

“The work in this exhibition communicates a unique relationship with process that incorporates diverse traditions in visual communication as well as transformation of those processes,” said curator Saskia Ozols. “The dialogue that develops allows opportunity to embrace an ever-evolving visual language as well as an appreciation for the moments that connect and nurture that evolution.”

Courtesy of Jacques Soulas

Traditions and Transformations: New Work by Members of the Renegade Artists Collective

When: Opening Friday (March 10), 5 to 9 p.m. The exhibit is also open Saturday and Sunday (March 11 and 12) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Building, 1427 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

More information: Instagram @renegadeac Facebook @RACNewOrleans