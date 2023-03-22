Poydras Home hosts free organizational event with The Occasional Wife March 23 (sponsored)

Learn from a local professional about downsizing and sharing organizational tips for how to maximize your space!

Poydras Home continues our annual speaker series “Poydras Home Conversations” with an upcoming guest lecture from Kay Morrison, owner of The Occasional Wife.

On Thursday, March 23, Morrison will share her organizational secrets and the latest tools of the trade for residents, families and neighbors wishing to downsize or simply make the most of their available living spaces.

Please plan to join us for this free event from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

RSVPs are encouraged at receptionist@poydrashome.com or call 504-897-0535.