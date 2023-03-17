Police blotter: Sexual assault and attempted robbery in Irish Channel, robbery in Central City, two shootings in Hoffman Triangle

Two shootings in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, a robbery in Central City, and a sexual assault and attempted robbery in the Irish Channel were reported this week by the New Orleans Police Department.

A woman in the Irish Channel fought back against a man who sexually assaulted and tried to rob her, according to the NOPD.

The 40-year-old victim was assaulted in the 1000 block of Seventh Street on Thursday (March 16) at about 9:35 p.m., police said. The assailant then demanded her property but fled after she fought back.

A man was robbed early on Thursday at Baronne Street and Washington Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m., two men grabbed the victim, a 47-year-old male, and searched his pockets. They got away with his cash.

On Wednesday morning (March 15), a man was injured in gunfire that pierced his door in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood.

The victim, 39, was outside his home in the 3300 block of Second Street at 10:40 a.m. when he learned there was shooting in the area. He ran inside, but a bullet went through the door and hit him in the leg.

Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital.

Another Hoffman Triangle shooting was reported two days earlier. A man, 23, and a woman, 28, heard gunfire at about 10:30 p.m. at South Derbigny Street and Jackson Avenue.

They both were struck by bullets and taken to the emergency room by EMS.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.