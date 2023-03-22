Police blotter: Carjacking, robbery reported in Hollygrove

A carjacking and a robbery were reported this week in the Hollygrove neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A 68-year-old woman was carjacked on Thursday (March 21) in the 8300 block of Apple Street.

Police said the woman was getting out of her vehicle at about 3:15 p.m. when a man pushed her to the ground and demanded her vehicle. The robber then fled in her white 2022 Genesis G70, with Louisiana license plate 956FCE. He was followed by a silver Kia Sol.

On Monday evening, a man was robbed by another man who had sold him a cellphone. The victim, 22, drove the robber to the 8200 block of Nelson Street after purchasing a cellphone from him.

After they arrived at the destination, the perpetrator indicated he had a weapon and demanded his money. The victim complied.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.