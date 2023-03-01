NOPD seeking suspect in theft of catalytic converter

The New Orleans Police Department is reaching out for public assistance in an investigation of a catalytic converter stolen in the Audubon-Riverside area.

On Feb. 10 at about 1:15 a.m., a man arrived in the 200 block of Eleonore Street driving the sport utility vehicle pictured above. He then climbed under a Toyota Tundra and removed the catalytic converter before fleeing in the SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident or this vehicle is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.