Man shot to death on Central City street

A man was fatally shot in a burst of gunfire Saturday night (March 11) in Central City.

Around 10 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1900 block of Josephine Street, near Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. Upon arrival they discovered an adult male suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

The victim had been shot while standing outside. He died at the scene.

No further information is currently available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide section at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.