Man shot to death in Washington Avenue driveway

A shooting in Central City yesterday (Feb 28) left a 27-year-old dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of Washington Avenue around 3:25 p.m. When at the scene, officers found the victim in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

Police said investigators are still working to gather information to identify a suspect as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and the official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Detective John Bakula at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.