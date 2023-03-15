Irish Channel block party set for St. Patrick’s Day

Sabree Hill, Uptown Messenger file photo

St. Michael Special School students dance at the Irish Channel Block Party at Annunciation Park.

The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Block Party is set to occur Friday (March 17) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Annunciation Square.

The traditional event sponsored by the Irish Channel as a way to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Irish Channel neighbors.

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

Irish Channel gear can be found to benefit of St. Michael’s School at the Irish Channel Block Party in Annunciation Park.

The party is free and open to the public, with music and entertainment. The event will also have a special performance by the children at St. Michael Special School.

Food, drinks and Irish-themed items will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the event will go to St. Michael Special School.

Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club Block Party
Friday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Annunciation Playground, 800 Race St.

2 thoughts on “Irish Channel block party set for St. Patrick’s Day

