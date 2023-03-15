Irish Channel block party set for St. Patrick’s Day

The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Block Party is set to occur Friday (March 17) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Annunciation Square.
The traditional event sponsored by the Irish Channel as a way to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Irish Channel neighbors.
The party is free and open to the public, with music and entertainment. The event will also have a special performance by the children at St. Michael Special School.
Food, drinks and Irish-themed items will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the event will go to St. Michael Special School.
Will this year be moved to Sat March 18 because of weather?
Thanks for asking, Rachel. We asked the organizers and will post their answer in this story.