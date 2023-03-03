City is remaking its parks and recreation. And it wants your input.

Susan Poag, Audubon Institute

A new master plan for the city’s parks, The Big Green Easy project, is in the works. The city’s Office of Youth and Families and the New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission — in partnership with Parks & Parkways, the City Park Commission and the Audubon Nature Institute — is now taking the first step: collecting public input on the public’s vision for the green space and recreation opportunities.

The citywide plan is part of the 2019 parks and recreation millage proposal that passed with 76% voter approval.

Public input is a core part of the project. A series of public meetings and an online survey will help shape the master plan.

“The Big Green Easy master plan will be driven with equity and resilience at its foundation,” a Mayor’s Office press release states. “The plan is a commitment to a just, fair and inclusive park and recreation system that is tailored to meet the unique needs of New Orleans’ communities, particularly those that are currently underserved.”

New Orleans Recreation Development Commission

What: Park Master Plan Workshop

When: Thursday, March 9, 6:30-7 p.m.

Where: Dominion Learning Center, Audubon Auditorium, 6500 Magazine St.

The city also plans to use its greenspace to strengthen storm resilience. Officials are seeking ways to harness the potential of the citywide park system to absorb stormwater, protect critical wildlife habitat, and support the city’s social fabric and culture.

Uptown residents are invited to a community workshop on Thursday (March 9) from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Dominion Learning Center, Audubon Auditorium, 6500 Magazine St. Officials will share their findings on the current state of parks and recreation and ask the community to weigh in with their vision, needs and ideas.

Another Uptown-area workshop is planned for May 8, when officials will discuss how they are using public input to adjust their plan, as well as to ask for more feedback.

The planning team is also asking the public to fill out a survey so they can learn who the city’s park and recreation system is serving, or not serving; what the public’s needs and challenges are; and any park and greenway opportunities that should be explored.

Click here to complete the survey.

To learn more, visit nola.gov/youth.