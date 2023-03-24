City changes polling place for some 12th Ward voters

Uptown Messenger file photo

The City Council on Thursday (March 23) approved several location changes due to construction, name changes or buildings becoming vacant.

Many of the polling changes are in Uptown’s 12th Ward, which stretches from the river up to Broad Street and from Toledano Street to Napoleon Avenue. It includes part of the Broadmoor and the Milan and Touro-Bouligny neighborhoods.

For precincts 1,2,3, 4 and 5 in the 12th Ward, the name of the voting location has changed to Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics & Science School. The address of the polling location is still 3649 Laurel St.

In precincts 6,7 and 8, voters will now cast their ballots at Sophie B. Wright Charter School, 1426 Napoleon Ave. The Ward 12 precinct 12 voters will go to Lawrence D. Crocker College Prep at 2301 Marengo.

Signs like the one below are being posted to alert voters of the moves. Staff from the Clerk’s office will also placed at the old locations to guide voters to the voting sites. Voters are urged to call 504-658-9000 with any questions.

The election is Saturday (March 25). To see what’s on your ballot and check your poll location, go to the Secretary of State’s voter portal.