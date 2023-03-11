Irish Channel parade rolls today. Here’s what you need to know.

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day parade will roll today (March 11). The National Weather Service a partly sunny day, with a high near 81.

Green beads and cabbages will fly from 29 full-sized floats with 60 riders each. Bands, walking groups and dance troupes will add to the good green fun.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. and will follow this route:

START : Race St. & Magazine St.

: Race St. & Magazine St. Proceed down Magazine St.

Right on Jackson Ave.

Left on St Charles Ave.

Left on Louisiana Ave.

Left on Magazine St.

Right on Jackson Ave.

END: Jackson Ave. & Constance St.

Parking

Parking is restricted along parade routes two hours before and after parades to be sure parade elements and sanitation crews can access the street.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking. If you need to report illegal parking, call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.

Parking will be prohibited from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following streets:

Race St. from Magazine St to Religious St. (Both sides)

Magazine St. from Race to Jackson Ave. (Both Sides)

Jackson Ave. from Magazine St. to St. Charles Ave. (Downtown side)

St. Charles Ave. from Jackson Ave. to Louisiana Ave. (River side)(against traffic)

Louisiana Ave. from St. Charles Ave. to Magazine St. (Uptown side)

Magazine St. from Louisiana Ave. to Jackson Ave. (Both sides)

Jackson Ave. from Magazine St. to Tchoupitoulas St. (Uptown side)

As always, pay close attention to posted signs; don’t block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks; don’t park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection, or stop sign; and park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

Public restrooms

The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club will have two PortoLet restrooms available for public use at the following locations:

Louisiana (btwn St. Charles & Prytania)

Prytania & Coliseum

Coliseum & Chestnut

Chestnut & Camp

Camp & Magazine

Traffic

Before the parade begins or when crowd size warrants, the New Orleans Police Department will close the route to vehicles. Plan ahead and avoid streets that intersect with the parade route. Track the lead and tail of the parade as it rolls with the parade tracker at routewise.nola.gov.

Transportation

Expect delays and detours on the following RTA services during the event:​ 10-Tchoupitoulas, ​11-Magazine, 12-St. Charles, ​27-Louisiana, 28-MLK, and 91-Jackson-Esplanade.

All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call the Ride Line at 504-248-3900.