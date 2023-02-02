Tchoup Stop ATM stolen in early morning smash-and-grab

Courtesy of Mark Vicknair

The ATM in front of the Tchoup Stop gas station and convenience store was ripped out and hauled off early Thursday (Feb. 1), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A pickup reportedly smashed into the store at about 4 a.m., and the thieves pulled out the bank machine.

Courtesy of Mark Vicknair

The incident at 5600 Tchoupitoulas St. follows an attempted ATM theft at the Regions Bank, 5409 Tchoupitoulas St., at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Two men in a pickup truck, shown in the photo below, were caught on surveillance video attempting to break into an ATM in the bank drive-thru with a crow bar.

The NOPD has linked the same men to a smash-and-grab ATM robbery about a half hour later at the Tastee Donuts on Esplanade and Broad.

In that incident, two men rammed a truck into the donut shop Jan. 10 at about 4:30 a.m. and took the ATM. A manager told WWL-TV that the ATM contained no more than a few thousand dollars.

The Tchoup Shop at Tchoupitoulas and Joseph sustained structural damage in the recent incident, the NOPD reported. The robbery remains under investigation, police said, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or to submit tips anonymously to Crimestoppers at Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.