Suspect arrested in double shooting that left one dead

NexisLexis Community Crime Map

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals on Thursday (Feb. 2) arrested Kentrell Williams, 40, in a homicide on Dec. 22, 2022, in Central City.

Corey Carter, 46, was killed and another man was injured by gunfire in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at about 8 p.m. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Dec. 27, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office positively identified Carter and determined that he died of gunshot wounds.

After NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed Williams as a suspect in this incident, they obtained an arrest warrant on one count of second-degree murder.

Williams was booked Thursday into the Orleans Parish Justice Center. He remained jailed Thursday night; his bond had been set.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300.