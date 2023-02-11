Rolling Sunday: Femme Fatale, Carrollton and King Arthur close out the first Uptown parade weekend

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

The first weekend of Uptown parades closes out Sunday (Feb. 12) with three crowd-pleasing daytime parades: the enticing Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, the homeboy Krewe of Carrollton and the regal King Arthur.

One of the city’s newest parading krewes, the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Sunday.

The parades take the Uptown route, with Femme Fatale beginning on Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street and Carrollton and King Arthur making a Magazine Street strut after starting on Magazine and Jefferson Avenue.

Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale

Robert Morris, Uptown Messenger file photo

The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, the first parading krewe founded by and for African-American women, is staging its ninth parade with about 1,000 riders on 20 floats by Kern Studios. The 2023 floats — named for the amethyst, diamond, emerald and other precious jewels — are designed to shine.

Retired Chief Justice Bernadette Joshua Johnson, a trailblazing jurist who served as the first Black and only the second female chief justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court, will be honored as the parade’s grand marshal.

Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger file photo

Start: 11 a.m. at Napoleon and Magazine

Theme: “The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Presents the Gems of Femme Nation”

Look for: The Caramel Curves Motorcycle Club and Buffalo Soldiers parade with the Femme Fatales. And revelers can see Baby Dolls and the Cherchez La Femme, a dance troupe comprised of 40 Femme Fatale members

Catch it if you can: The krewe’s signature throw is a bejeweled mirrored compact that “symbolizes a constant inward and outward reflection. The coveted compacts will be thrown along with 10th anniversary theme beads, plush toys and many new throws.

Krewe of Carrollton

Robert Morris, Uptown Messenger file photo

The all-male Krewe of Carrollton, the fourth oldest parading Carnival organization in the city, is part of New Orleans’ tradition of neighborhood parades.

It was founded by a group of Oak Street businessmen in 1924 as the Seventh District Carnival Club and became the Krewe of Carrollton in 1947. Although the krewe no longer parades on Carrollton Avenue, its den remains in the neighborhood where it was founded.

Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger file photo

Start: Noon (follows Femme Fatale) at Magazine Street and Jefferson Avenue

Theme: “All Things Golden”

Watch for: The Budweiser Clydesdales march in the Carrollton parade.

Catch it if you can: Decorated shrimp boots are Carrollton’s signature throw.

Krewe of King Arthur

Robert Morris, Uptown Messenger file photo

The Krewe of King Arthur, with 1,850 members on more than 50 floats, is the largest krewe to roll during the first Uptown parade weekend and the second largest co-ed parade in the city.

King Arthur prides itself on diversity, bringing everyone to the round table. It is also a DIY krewe; the knights make their own floats and costumes.

Robert Morris, Uptown Messenger file photo

Start: 12:30 p.m. (follows Carrollton) at at Magazine Street and Jefferson Avenue

Theme: “Are You Smarter Than a Knight Grader?”

Look for: Tulane’s SoundWave Pep Band performs in King Arthur.

Catch it if you can: King Arthur’s signature throw is a decorated grail.

You can check the parade’s location on the city’s Parade Tracker. Find additional information about Mardi Gras parades at ready.nola.gov/mardi-gras. Text MARDIGRAS to 77295 for updates from the city.

See here for information on parking, driving and getting around. See here to find out where to find out where the porta-potties are located.