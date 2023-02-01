Roadwork ahead: Washington and Camp will be blocked for a week for drainage repairs

The intersection of Washington Avenue and Camp Street will close Thursday (Feb. 2) to accommodate underground drainage work, the city announced on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 and is expected to continue until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Signage and traffic control measures such as barrels and fencing will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

The $12.5 million Camp Street (Louisiana Avenue to Washington Avenue) Infrastructure Improvement Project calls for repairing or replacing sewer and drainage lines by Department of Public Works contractor Hard Rock Construction. The project is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2023, weather permitting.

Please visit roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

To sign up for text updates, text ROADWORK to 77295 or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.