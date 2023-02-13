Police blotter: Two shootings, two armed robberies reported Uptown during the weekend

Two shootings, including one injuring a juvenile, and two armed robberies were reported in Uptown neighborhoods by the New Orleans Police Department during the weekend.

A store manager was injured during an early morning robbery in the 3200 block of South Carrollton Avenue.

An employee was held at gunpoint while leaving the business Monday (Feb. 13) at about 3:40 a.m. A second assailant entered the store and demanded cash from the manager.

The manager complied but was struck in the head with a firearm before the two robbers fled.

A man was injured in a shooting Sunday night (Feb. 12) at about 7:40 p.m., according to the NOPD.

Sixth District officers found the victim, 46, in the 3300 block of Toledano Street, near South Galvez Street, with a gunshot wound to his knee. He was transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services.

Another man was shot with a pellet gun mid-day on Saturday (Feb. 11) after a struggle during a robbery. The victim, 21, was walking in the 2700 block of Napoleon Avenue at around 1 p.m. when a man approached and tried to grab a chain from around his neck.

When the assailant was unsuccessful, he pulled out a pellet gun and aimed it at the victim, who tried to take the weapon away. The assailant fired once, striking the victim.

A boy was injured in a shooting Friday night in Central City. The juvenile was walking with a family member in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street when they heard gunfire and ran.

As they were running from the area, the boy was shot. He was taken to the emergency room in a private car.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.