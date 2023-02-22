Police blotter: Three robberies, a home invasion, a stabbing

Three robberies, a home invasion, and an assault were reported in Uptown neighborhoods this week, according to information released by the New Orleans Police Department.

A 25-year old man was robbed early Wednesday (Feb 22) at St. Charles Avenue and Jackson, according to police. At about 1:30 a.m., the victim was approached by three men who pushed him to the ground before taking his property and fleeing.

Two women and a man were victims in a home invasion on Tuesday (Feb 21) around 3 p.m. in Central City. Police say a man, who police said was acquainted with the victims, knocked on the door before entering and attacking one victim.

The man then armed himself with a gun and threatened to shoot the male victim. He then physically attacked one female victim and unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap the daughter of another woman, 28. Several shots were fired before the intruder fled, according to police.

A man, 22, and a woman, 21, had their silver Honda Civic stolen at gunpoint on Tuesday in Central City. According to police, an SUV pulled in front of the victims and two men exited. The men demanded the car at gunpoint before pulling the driver out. The passenger followed, and the men fled.

A woman’s purse was stolen Monday (Feb. 20) in Broadmoor. The victim, 34, was in the 3100 block of Jena Street at about 4:40 p.m. when she was approached by two men in a silver Hyundai. Police said the assailants demanded her purse and fled once they received it.

A 53-year-old woman was stabbed in the Touro area at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Dale Wilder, 61, is identified as a suspect in the stabbing.

Police said that the woman was in the restroom with a friend when the assailant attempted to force himself in. The assailant then grabbed several knives from the kitchen before entering the restroom and cutting the victim. He then stabbed her with a larger knife before fleeing. The victim was brought to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.