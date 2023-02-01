Police blotter: Shooting, two armed robberies, cellphone snatching

A shooting, two armed robberies, and a cellphone snatching over a dog-walking spat occurred in Uptown neighborhoods in the past week, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A robbery incident in the Fontainebleau area began when a man was walking his dog Tuesday (Jan. 31) at about 8:30 a.m. When he saw a woman, 29, recording him and his dog in the 4200 block of Vendome Place, he grabbed her cellphone and tossed it.

The woman retrieved her phone before the man threw it again and fled, according to police.

A 22-year-old woman was struck with a firearm and robbed in the University area Friday (Jan. 27) at 1:40 a.m. The assailant then took the victim’s belongings before fleeing from the 1400 block of Lowerline Street, police said.

A 22-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were shot in Central City on Friday According to police, the victims were standing outside in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street at 5 p.m. when gunmen opened fire from a white pickup truck. Both victims were struck in the leg.

The victims then fled before being transported to local hospitals, one by a private vehicle and the other by Emergency Medical Services.

A woman, 49, and two men, 49 and 53, were robbed at gunpoint in the Broadmoor area Thursday (Jan. 26) at 8 p.m.

Police said the gunman approached the victims in the 4300 block of South Broad Street and pulled out a handgun. The gunman then demanded the victims’ property; they complied, and the gunman fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.