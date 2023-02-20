One killed, four injured in shooting along parade route

One person was killed and four injured as the Krewe of Bacchus parade passed on St. Charles Avenue on Sunday night (Feb. 19), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The crowd gathered to watch Bacchus in the 1600 block of Terpsichore Street scattered, as people took cover to avoid the bullets. The parade continued to roll.

The five victims — three males and two females, including a young girl — were taken to the emergency room. One of the men died at the hospital. The other victims are listed in stable condition.

NOPD officers and partnering law enforcement officers were in the vicinity when they heard the gunfire at about 9:30 p.m. They apprehended a suspect moments after the shots were fired.

According to Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier, two weapons were also confiscated during the arrest.

Along with the NOPD, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Department, Louisiana State Police and the Department of Corrections were involved in the arrest.

The NOPD is working to determine if other persons are involved in this incident and are asking the public to contact NOPD’s Sixth District with any information at (504) 658-6060 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.