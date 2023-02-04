NOPD releases surveillance photos from the Tchoup Stop ATM theft

via NOPD

The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle involved in the theft of an ATM stolen from the Tchoup Stop convenience store at 5600 Tchoupitoulas St.

At around 4 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 2), two burglars used a Ford F-350 bearing Louisiana license plate Z397018 and smashed into the wall of a business. They then stole the ATM inside.

Surveillance video shows the two unknown burglars (pictured) and also captured a second vehicle involved in the burglary.

via NOPD

The pictured black Nissan sport utility vehicle — possibly a Nissan Rouge with a dealer plate — was seen dropping off two people and then following the F-350 after the burglary.

Anyone with information about this incident, the identity of these two suspects or the vehicles involved is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.