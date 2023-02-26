Man killed in Hoffman Triangle double shooting

A man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night (Feb. 26) in the Hoffman Triangle, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 2500 block of South Derbigny, near Third Street, at 9:08 p.m. discovered two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services medics pronounced one victim dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.