Man fatally shot in Riverbend area

A man was shot to death Friday evening (Feb. 24) in the Riverbend, the New Orleans Police Department reported

Just before 6 p.m., Second District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 800 block of Cambronne Street, near the river. They found a unresponsive man with an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of his family.

Homicide Detective Michael Polukis is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.