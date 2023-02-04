Early morning shooting in Irish Channel leaves a man dead and woman injured

The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday (Feb. 4) in the 2500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street that left a man dead and a woman injured.

At about 3:25 a.m, NOPD Second District officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area. Upon their arrival, officers found a male and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services transported the the victims to a local hospital. The man died at the hospital.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of the autopsy and notification of his family.

Investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. No additional information is currently available.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD homicide unit detectives at 504-658-5300, or to report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.