City seeks public input on zoning changes at Master Plan meeting

The city is asking for public input on zoning changes in the planning district that includes Central City, Lower Garden District, St. Thomas, Irish Channel, Garden District, Milan, Touro-Bouligny, East Riverside and Hoffman Triangle.

The New Orleans Master Plan and Future Land Use Map are the primary policy and planning documents for land use and development in the city. They set up guardrails for the types of zoning districts that may be applied in your area.

In 2008, voters approved an amendment to the City Charter requiring land use actions to be consistent with the Master Plan’s Future Land Use Map.

The City Planning Commission invites residents to a meeting tonight (Feb. 27) to learn about the Master Plan, its history, why it is important, and how it is amended. City planners will display maps of proposals in your area, answer your questions, and take your input.

There will be a short presentation at 6:30 p.m., but residents are welcome to drop in anytime during the meeting to talk with planners one-on-one.

Planning District 2 Public Input Meeting

Where: International School of Louisiana, 1400 Camp Street

When: Monday (Feb 27), 6 to 7:30 p.m.