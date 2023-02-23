Where to find a Friday fish fry without leaving Uptown

It’s Lent, the season of the Friday fish fry. Below are some fish fry opportunities in the Uptown area.

See here for the archdiocese’s complete list of church fish fries in the metro area.

If you know of a fish fry in the Uptown area that’s not on this list, we invite you to leave the information in the comments section.

Good Shepherd Parish at Basilica of St. Stephen

1000 block of Gen. Pershing Street (behind the Napoleon Avenue church)

March 3, 10, 24, 31

5-7 p.m.

$12 plates include catfish, fries, corn, coleslaw

Drive-thru only

504-239-11297

Holy Name of Jesus

6325 Cromwell Place (on the Loyola University campus)

Feb. 24, March 10, 24

6 to 8 p.m.

Louisiana shrimp or fish. All plates include potato salad, French fries and bread.

Children’s plates, $10; adult fish or shrimp plates, $13; adult combo plates, $14.

Pick up or dine in

Cash or check only

hnjchurch.org

Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church

1230 S. Carrollton Ave. (in the backyard)

March 3, 17, 31

5 to 8 p.m.

Fried fish plate, $10. Fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, fries and bread

504-723-7521

Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Mater Dolorosa chapter

St. Katharine Drexel

2001 Louisiana Ave.

In the Holy Ghost Catholic School Building

March 10

$15 a plate

Drive-thru

504-891-3172