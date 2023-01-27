Two teens arrested in armed robberies of Tulane students

Two teenage boys were arrested on Tuesday (Jan. 24) in the armed robberies of six Tulane University students, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The two separate robberies occurred about 20 minutes apart early on Jan. 15. The first was on Hillary and Zimpel streets just before 1 a.m. The second occurred in the 1100 block of Hillary at 1:17 a.m., police said.

According to police, the students were walking down the street in both incidents when they were approached by a black sedan with four people inside. Two armed males exited the car, demanding the students’ phones and wallets. The assailants drove away once the students handed over their possessions.

The first robbery targeted three men, two 21-year-olds and a 20-year-old. In the incident, three 20-year-old women were robbed at gunpoint.

The juveniles booked in these armed robberies are 15 and 16 years old.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.