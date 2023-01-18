Teenager shot to death in Central City

A 19-year-old was shot to death Wednesday morning in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a male teenager dead. The offense occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Rev John Raphael Jr Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to investigators, Sixth District officers responding to a call of a shooting found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency medical technicians transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name after an autopsy and the notification of his family.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.