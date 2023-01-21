Suspect in first homicide of 2023 turns himself in to police

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals on Tuesday (Jan. 17) arrested James Moliere, 43, in the investigation of the New Year’s Day homicide in Central City.

The fatal shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Clio Street. Just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting on Clio near St. Charles Avenue. They found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he died. On Jan. 3, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Clark Bowdry and determined cause of death to be from gunshot wounds.

NOPD Homicide Unit detectives identified Moliere as a suspect in Bowdry’s death. An arrest warrant was obtained on one count of second-degree murder.

Moliere surrendered to law enforcement at the Orleans Parish Justice Center. He remained jailed Saturday on $500,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Maurice Stewart at 504-658-5300.