Student injured in shooting outside Booker T. Washington High School

On Tuesday (Jan 10) at about 3:30 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of shots fired outside Booker T. Washington High School on South Roman Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy, identified as a student at the school, in the 3200 block of Erato Street who had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the teen was standing outside the when someone opened fire from a passing sport utility vehicle, striking the teen in the leg.

Two other students were also transported for precautionary reasons for non-gunshot injuries sustained in this incident.

Following the incident, the school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution. Investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. No further details are currently available.