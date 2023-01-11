Student injured in shooting outside Booker T. Washington High School

On Tuesday (Jan 10) at about 3:30 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of shots fired outside Booker T. Washington High School on South Roman Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy, identified as a student at the school, in the 3200 block of Erato Street who had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the teen was standing outside the when someone opened fire from a passing sport utility vehicle, striking the teen in the leg.
Two other students were also transported for precautionary reasons for non-gunshot injuries sustained in this incident.
Following the incident, the school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution. Investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. No further details are currently available.
Anyone with additional information that can assist in this ongoing investigation is urged to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.