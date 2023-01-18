Roadwork ahead: Washington and Camp to close for underground repairs

The intersection of Washington Avenue and Camp Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Thursday (Jan. 19) to accommodate underground utility work. The intersection will reopen to vehicular traffic by 5 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 20).

Signage and traffic control measures, such as barrels and fencing, will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

The $12.5 million Camp Street (Louisiana Avenue to Washington Avenue) Infrastructure Improvement Project calls for repairing or replacing sewer and drainage lines. The project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2023, weather permitting.

Please visit roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.



To sign up for text alerts, text ROADWORK to 77295, or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.