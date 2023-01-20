Roadwork ahead: Ramps at Earhart and Magnolia to close for a week

From the Sewerage & Water Board

Beginning on Monday (Jan. 23) at 5 a.m., Sewerage & Water Board crews will temporarily close the entrance and exit to high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane at Earhart Boulevard and Magnolia Street.

The HOV lane is expected to reopen on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 6 p.m.

This closure is required to facilitate repairs to a 36-inch water main. The HOV entrance and exit lane at Convention Center Boulevard will remain open during this time. Signage will be in place to direct traffic.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact outreach@swbno.org or call 504-52-WATER.