Police blotter: Two carjackings in Lower Garden District, shooting in Hoffman Triangle

Two carjackings and a shooting were reported in Uptown neighborhoods during the weekend, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A 47-year-old man was carjacked early Monday (Jan. 9) near the Pontchartrain Expressway exit on Tchoupitoulas Street. Soon after the carjacker took possession of the car at about 12:45 a.m., it got stuck and was abandoned, police said.

A woman was carjacked Saturday (Jan. 7) in the 2100 block of Magazine Street. The victim, 44, tried to fight off the carjacker after he entered the passenger seat of her parked vehicle at about 12:15 p.m., but he fled in her 2022 BMW sport utility vehicle. The SUV was later recovered, police said.

A 40-year-old man was injured in shooting Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of South Derbigny Street, within a block of Taylor Park. The victim showed up in a local emergency room after he was shot multiple times, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.