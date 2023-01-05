NOLA.com: Richard’s Disposal blames missed pickups on worker shortage

Curbside trash has been piling up on Mid-City streets, along with complaints on City Hall’s 311 service, as Richard’s Disposal has fallen behind its Service Area 1 pickup schedule. Ben Myers reports on NOLA.com that Richard’s owner blames the lapse on a loss of workers to IV Waste and Waste Pro, which took over Metro’s Service Area 2 in November.

Both the Richard’s and the Metro Disposal owners have said the city failed to meet its requirement to pay for excessive waste volumes during the Covid-19 shutdown in 2020 and after Hurricane Ida in 2021. The Cantrell administration told Myers it is preparing to take action over missed pickups but did not specify what that action will be.