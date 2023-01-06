Mass shooting in Central City leaves two dead, three injured

Two men died and three people were injured Thursday night (Jan. 5) in gunfire that erupted in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. Sixth District officers responding to reports of a shooting found five victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical responders pronounced one man dead at the scene. He was 50.

The Emergency Medical Service took four victims to the hospital. One of those victims, a 53-year-old man, died a short time later.

Police did not provide the condition of the other three victims: a 30-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman and an unknown female.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victims and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.