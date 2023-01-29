Man shot to death in Lower Garden District

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in the Lower Garden District, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 8:30 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of a man down inside a building in the 2000 block of Constance Street. They found the victim, who was unresponsive and showed multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The victim was 53, according to the NOPD.

Further details were not immediately available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Homicide Detective James Fyfe is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.